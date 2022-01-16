Developers lodged high numbers of SHD applications just before fast-track planning scheme expired

Dozens of developers rushed to lodge last-minute planning applications before the controversial fast-track housing process expired at the end of last year.

On December 17, the state began to phase out the Strategic Housing Development rules, also known as the fast-track housing scheme, in favour of the new Large-Scale Residential Development (LSRD) system.

The SHD system allowed developers to fast-track planning permission applications for large housing developments by going directly to An Bord Pleánala, bypassing local...