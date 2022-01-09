Developers get go-ahead not to include crèches in apartment schemes
A Business Post analysis of all large-scale apartment projects submitted to An Bord Pleanála in 2021 has shown one-third of them would have no childcare facilities
Apartment developers are being given permission by national planners to sidestep the requirement to provide creches in new large-scale residential projects, following claims that they don’t expect many families to live in new rental homes.
In recent years, government housing policy has been tailored to incentivise the development of apartment blocks and fostering a long-term rental market in Ireland that would be suitable and affordable for families.
Under state planning laws, residential developers...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Wealthy non-EU visa-seekers pump €62m into Irish social housing in November
Immigrant Investor Programme gets massive influx of cash as landlords avail of ‘de-risked’ social home leasing initiatives
New social housing leases will cost state over €1.4 billion
Despite government commitment to phasing the practice out, new deals are due to be signed to lease 3,500 homes at €412,000 per home over 25 years
Significant increase in social housing obtained by leasing deals in Dublin city
Figures released by Dublin City Council show a 40-fold increase this year
Fast-track homes ‘won’t work without proper staffing resources’
Construction consultancy warns that local authorities will need extra workers if the new system for fast-track homes is to be effective