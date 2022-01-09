Subscribe Today
Developers get go-ahead not to include crèches in apartment schemes

A Business Post analysis of all large-scale apartment projects submitted to An Bord Pleanála in 2021 has shown one-third of them would have no childcare facilities

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
9th January, 2022
Apartment developers are being given permission by national planners to sidestep the requirement to provide creches in new large-scale residential projects

Apartment developers are being given permission by national planners to sidestep the requirement to provide creches in new large-scale residential projects, following claims that they don’t expect many families to live in new rental homes.

In recent years, government housing policy has been tailored to incentivise the development of apartment blocks and fostering a long-term rental market in Ireland that would be suitable and affordable for families.

Under state planning laws, residential developers...

