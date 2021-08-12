Developer plans to charge state €554k for three-bed units at Baldoyle complex
Project Shoreline scheme, led by Avestus Capital, could deliver 1,221 apartments in north Dublin, with 122 units sold to Fingal County Council for €46.4 million
Avestus, the Irish investment group, plans to charge a local authority an average of €554,000 for three-bedroom apartments as part of a planned 1,221-home development in Baldoyle, Co Dublin.
The Shoreline Partnership, owned by Avestus, has re-lodged an application with An Bord Pleanála under the state’s fast-track housing scheme to develop the complex in north Dublin.
Documents submitted with the application show the developers have arrived at an overall figure of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Supply of rental properties hits ‘extraordinary’ low
Shortage pushes national average rent up to €1,477, an increase of 5.6 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2020
Aidan Regan: Could a ‘duplex maisonette’ design help to solve the capital’s housing crisis?
An innovative design based on Victorian row houses could deliver better quality, cheaper, high density and low rise housing than high-rise apartment blocks
Two former FG advisers successfully lobbied for investor stamp duty exemption
Paul Fox and Caitríona Fitzpatrick approached the government to prevent a new 10 per cent stamp duty rate for funds that bulk purchase homes to lease to the state
Ires Reit records €27.4m profit for first half of 2021
Country’s biggest landlord has 98.6 per cent occupancy across its properties but new stamp duty regulations did have an effect on the company’s portfolio value