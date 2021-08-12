Subscribe Today
Housing

Developer plans to charge state €554k for three-bed units at Baldoyle complex

Project Shoreline scheme, led by Avestus Capital, could deliver 1,221 apartments in north Dublin, with 122 units sold to Fingal County Council for €46.4 million

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
12th August, 2021
Developer plans to charge state €554k for three-bed units at Baldoyle complex
Project Shoreline plans to sell 122 apartments to Fingal County Council to meet an obligation of providing 10 per cent of units in new residential developments to the state for social housing. Picture: Getty

Avestus, the Irish investment group, plans to charge a local authority an average of €554,000 for three-bedroom apartments as part of a planned 1,221-home development in Baldoyle, Co Dublin.

The Shoreline Partnership, owned by Avestus, has re-lodged an application with An Bord Pleanála under the state’s fast-track housing scheme to develop the complex in north Dublin.

Documents submitted with the application show the developers have arrived at an overall figure of...

