Developer plans to charge state €554k for three-bed units at Baldoyle complex

Avestus, the Irish investment group, plans to charge a local authority an average of €554,000 for three-bedroom apartments as part of a planned 1,221-home development in Baldoyle, Co Dublin.

The Shoreline Partnership, owned by Avestus, has re-lodged an application with An Bord Pleanála under the state’s fast-track housing scheme to develop the complex in north Dublin.

Documents submitted with the application show the developers have arrived at an overall figure of...