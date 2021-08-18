Developer plans to charge local authority €36m for 136 social housing units

Cannon Kirk, the Dublin-based housebuilding firm, is planning to charge a local authority more than €36 million for 136 homes as part of a proposed new development on the north side of Dublin.

Planning documents submitted by Aledo Donabate, a company owned by the directors of Cannon Kirk, show Fingal County Council has been asked to pay more than €500,000 each for two three-bedroom units at the €448 million Donabate complex.

The developers have applied for...