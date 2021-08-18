Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Developer plans to charge local authority €36m for 136 social housing units

Planned development in Donabate could deliver 1,365 new houses through the state’s fast-track housing scheme

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
18th August, 2021
Developer plans to charge local authority €36m for 136 social housing units
An image of the proposed scheme in Donabate

Cannon Kirk, the Dublin-based housebuilding firm, is planning to charge a local authority more than €36 million for 136 homes as part of a proposed new development on the north side of Dublin.

Planning documents submitted by Aledo Donabate, a company owned by the directors of Cannon Kirk, show Fingal County Council has been asked to pay more than €500,000 each for two three-bedroom units at the €448 million Donabate complex.

The developers have applied for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Persimmon’s profit increase comes after a surge in activity in the housing market, and signals the return to pre-pandemic levels of aspects of the construction industry. Picture: Getty

Profits up 64% at housebuilder Persimmon despite rising construction costs

Housing Donal MacNamee 13 hours ago
The new report by the Residential Tenancies Board says landlords believe it is ‘prudent’ to leave homes empty, ‘to see how the market responds’.

RTB report: large landlords leaving homes empty rather than reduce rents

Housing Killian Woods 3 days ago
Richmond Gardens in Drumcondra, Dublin 3: final unit snapped up for €506,000, almost twice the going rate for a two-bed apartment in the capital. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ires Reit pays double for last apartment in D3 complex

Housing Killian Woods 3 days ago
Cassidy Brothers has said it has made numerous workers redundant in the wake of the mica crisis.

Mica blocks firm makes ‘substantial’ redundancies amid ‘grim’ outlook

Housing Donal MacNamee 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1