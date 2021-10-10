Dermot Desmond tells O’Brien investment funds are ‘having a laugh’ at Ireland
In letters to Darragh O’Brien, the billionaire financier said ‘what is happening at the moment from an Ireland Inc perspective is insane’
Dermot Desmond told Darragh O’Brien that investment funds are “having a laugh” at the government and “making a lot of money in the process”.
In letters to the Minister for Housing, the billionaire financier warned that buying and leasing social homes from private developers and investment funds was a “criminal waste of money”, and that the “misguided strategy” had “left housing in Ireland prey to greedy developers and international...
