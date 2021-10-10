Subscribe Today
Housing

Dermot Desmond tells O’Brien investment funds are ‘having a laugh’ at Ireland

In letters to Darragh O’Brien, the billionaire financier said ‘what is happening at the moment from an Ireland Inc perspective is insane’

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
10th October, 2021
Dermot Desmond tells O’Brien investment funds are ‘having a laugh’ at Ireland
Dermot Desmond: the billionaire financier said that buying and leasing social homes from private developers was a waste of money. Picture: Getty

Dermot Desmond told Darragh O’Brien that investment funds are “having a laugh” at the government and “making a lot of money in the process”.

In letters to the Minister for Housing, the billionaire financier warned that buying and leasing social homes from private developers and investment funds was a “criminal waste of money”, and that the “misguided strategy” had “left housing in Ireland prey to greedy developers and international...

