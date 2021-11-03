Subscribe Today
Derelict site levies of €33,600 owed on Prussia Street site where eviction took place

Dublin City Council say levies for 2020 and 2021 have not yet been paid

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
3rd November, 2021
Derelict site levies of €33,600 owed on Prussia Street site where eviction took place
An eviction of squatters took place at 24-25 Prussia Street last week. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Derelict site levies totalling €33,600 are owed by the McGrath group for a site it owns at Prussia Street, Dublin.

The levies are due for 2020 and 2021 and have not been paid, Dublin City Council said.

The site has been occupied by squatters and turned into housing and a social centre they have called Sunnyvale. An eviction took place last week but squatters returned shortly after the eviction was enforced by a private security company.

