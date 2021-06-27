Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Dept of Housing officials warned shared equity scheme would hike up house prices

The comments, contained in internal documents, are likely to increase the pressure on Darragh O'Brien, the Housing Minister

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
27th June, 2021
Dept of Housing officials warned shared equity scheme would hike up house prices
Darragh O’Brien is currently bringing forward a shared equity scheme in the new Affordable Housing Bill. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Internal documents have revealed that Department of Housing officials warned that a shared equity housing scheme would lead to “inflated house prices”, and would ultimately amount to an “incentive” for developers and “not the purchasers”.

A litany of previously unpublished concerns expressed by his own department are likely to add to pressure on Darragh O'Brien, the Housing Minister, who is currently bringing forward a shared equity scheme in the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Homeowners from Donegal protesting in Dublin city centre on June 15 about the mica blocks controversy. Picture: Getty

Government to continue letting builders of one-off houses opt out of professional checks

Housing Michael Brennan 2 hours ago
Peter Burke, the Minister for State with responsibility for planning: reform proposals will ‘take a strong look at the judicial review process’. Picture: RollingNews

Burke says ‘too many frivolous challenges’ being made to planning decisions

Housing Lorcan Allen 2 hours ago
A series of Irish estate agents have been asking prospective buyers to hand over detailed financial data before letting them view homes in recent months. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Estate agents cannot ask for financial data to secure viewings, watchdog rules

Housing Killian Woods 4 days ago
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the state also needs to look at those who were responsible including ‘insurers, producers and lenders’. Picture: Fergal Philips

O’Brien to put Housing Agency in charge of mica redress

Housing Michael Brennan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1