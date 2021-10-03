Department overestimated fast-track housing success
Of the 24,264 homes approved under the Strategic Housing Development system by the end of 2019, developers have only started to build 6,765 units, which means plans for 17,499 homes are lying idle
The Department of Housing overestimated the success of a fast-track housing scheme by more than 5,500 units in a letter to the Oireachtas housing committee last month, the Business Post can reveal.
In September, the department was asked to inform the Oireachtas committee what percentage of the 53,000 homes granted permission under the Strategic Housing Development scheme were under construction or built.
In response, the department said the status of individual developments were “not routinely...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
New lender says SME developers can plug gap in housing delivery
The founder of Ardcairn Capital plans to fund 10,000 homes in Ireland over the next five years
O’Flynn: high-rise apartments not the answer to housing crisis
Cork-based developer tells CIF conference that compact housing is a better, more affordable option in cities
‘Ill judged’ LinkedIn post ‘does not reflect the sentiments of Sherry Fitzgerald’
Letting agent had boasted about achieving ‘record-breaking rents’
Mica homeowners refuse to sign off on working group report
Representatives from Donegal have told the Department of Housing they are unhappy with the contents of a report which did not recommend a full 100% redress scheme