Decision on housing land exemption taken after heavy lobbying by developers
New documents from the Department of Housing reveal that representatives of builders claimed the cost of private homes would be driven up if the land was not exempted
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Barry J WhyteChief Feature Writer @whytebarry
A controversial government decision to exempt certain land from new affordable housing requirements was taken following extensive lobbying by developers, the Business Post can reveal.
New documents released by the Department of Housing show how representatives of the construction industry claimed not exempting the land would scupper supply and drive up the cost of private homes.
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, recently announced a new requirement in the Housing For All plan...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Builders ‘discouraged’ from mica jobs in Donegal over delayed payment fears
Although contractors are ultimately paid in full for their work by Donegal County Council, they are concerned there could be long delays
Carlow company delivers prefab homes for €200,000
Firm that develops modular houses from steel components on the factory floor seeks €15 million to expand
Ardcairn Capital enters Irish development finance market backed by £5bn ESG fund
The newly founded development finance lender said it is targeting small and medium-sized residential developers to fund housing projects in Ireland
UN special rapporteur on the right to housing calls for more data on homelessness in Ireland
There is insufficient information on people living in caravans or in various institutional settings, according to Balakrishnan Rajagopal