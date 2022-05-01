Subscribe Today
DCC on course to exceed yearly target for leasing of social housing, despite government plans to end the practice

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has committed to phasing out the practice, decried as benefiting property investors at the expense of taxpayers

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
1st May, 2022
DCC on course to exceed yearly target for leasing of social housing, despite government plans to end the practice
Two Three North Apartments, Parkside, Dublin 13: Dublin City Council leasing 35 units in the apartment complex.Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dublin City Council will exceed its target for leasing homes for social housing, a practice the government has committed to phasing out, by more than a third this year.

The latest Dublin City Council housing delivery report produced in March outlined that the local authority has been set a target by the Department of Housing to lease 480 homes for social housing on a long-term basis in 2022.

An update provided by the local authority said it...

