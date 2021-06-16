Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Data watchdog to investigate Savills over requests for financial data to view houses

The Data Protection Commission has ‘concerns’ about the estate agent’s collection of prospective buyers’ personal information to secure viewings

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
16th June, 2021
Data watchdog to investigate Savills over requests for financial data to view houses
Savills said it received 5,000 requests from buyers interested in the houses in the Somerton development in Lucan, Co Dublin

Savills, the estate agent, is being investigated by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) over detailed financial data it requested and collected from prospective home buyers.

As part of the process to secure a house viewing at the new Somerton project in Lucan, Co Dublin, prospective buyers were required to provide Savills with detailed financial information and proof of funds and to disclose gifts from family members before they could view the properties.

The practice was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Protesters marching from the Convention Centre Dublin to Leinster House in support of a 100 per cent redress scheme for homeowners affected by the mica scandal. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Analysis: Martin buys time with 6-week consultation on mica redress scheme

Housing Michael Brennan 1 day ago
The motion that will be brought forward this evening by Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin’s spokesman on housing

Government will not oppose motion to give full redress to mica-affected homeowners

Housing Killian Woods 1 day ago
St Teresa’s Gardens: the LDA has plans for up to 700 houses which is a state-owned site in Dublin.

European legal case could put LDA plans for 700 homes in Dublin 8 at risk

Housing Killian Woods 3 days ago
Alan Kelly, the Labour Party leader pictured with Senator Ivana Bacik, the party’s candidate in the Dublin Bay South by-election: Labour’s new bill would allow councils to use compulsory purchase orders to buy land at capped prices. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Labour bill would cap land prices as recommended in 1973 Kenny report

Housing Michael Brennan 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1