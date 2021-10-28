Darragh O’Brien orders inquest into all Donegal quarries amid mica block concerns
Minister for Housing asked National Building Control Office to carry out audit after being notified that one Donegal manufacturer had lost its NSAI certification
The government has ordered an audit into all quarries in Co Donegal to ensure bricks being produced in the county are compliant with regulations set down by the country’s standards watchdog, the Business Post has learned.
It follows the decertification of a Donegal-based block manufacturing company by the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) after it failed to demonstrate that its factory production processes were capable of producing blocks to the...
