Councillors submit emergency motion calling for audit of Dublin City Council housing bill

Move follows a Business Post report yesterday which said senior council executives have raised concerns about the ‘premium price’ the local authority has been charged by private contractors for social housing

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
1st February, 2021
A spokeswoman for Darragh O'Brien, the Minister for Housing, said an internal departmental review is already underway and is examining costs associated with social housing projects. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

An emergency motion has been submitted by Fine Gael councillors to Dublin City Council calling for an immediate audit of the local authority’s housing bill.

The move follows details revealed by this newspaper, which said senior executives at Dublin City Council have raised concerns about the “premium price” the local authority has been charged by private contractors for social housing.

The...

