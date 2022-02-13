Council tenants’ rent could be taken from social welfare payments under new plans

Council tenants could have their rent taken from their social welfare payments, the Business Post has learned.

While the majority of council tenants pay their rents, there is a high level of arrears in Dublin, Waterford and Galway city. Dublin City Council alone is owed €38 million in rent arrears.

The government has set up a working group to look at deducting rents directly from social welfare payments such as jobseeker’s allowance and...