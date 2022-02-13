Subscribe Today
Council tenants’ rent could be taken from social welfare payments under new plans

There are high level of arrears in Dublin, Waterford and Galway, with Dublin city council being owed €38 million alone

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
13th February, 2022
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, confirmed to Denis Naughten, the independent TD, that a working group was now looking at deducting rents directly from social welfare payments. Picture: Fergal Philips

Council tenants could have their rent taken from their social welfare payments, the Business Post has learned.

While the majority of council tenants pay their rents, there is a high level of arrears in Dublin, Waterford and Galway city. Dublin City Council alone is owed €38 million in rent arrears.

The government has set up a working group to look at deducting rents directly from social welfare payments such as jobseeker’s allowance and...

