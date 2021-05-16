Council plans to lease estate for more than cost to buy

A local authority is in negotiations with a developer to lease a new estate for social housing, in a deal that would cost up to €20 million in rent.

The Heron Wood estate in Cabinteely village in south Co Dublin has been put on the market at a proposed rent of €800,000 a year.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Council is now negotiating to lease out all 34 apartments and houses in the estate for 25 years by...