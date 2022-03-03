Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Cost of state’s mica scheme could rise significantly

New report recommends increase in grants homeowners can claim to rebuild their houses

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
3rd March, 2022
Cost of state’s mica scheme could rise significantly
A mica damaged home outside Newtown Cunningham, in Co Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne

Costs associated with the state’s mica redress scheme could swell significantly under new recommendations contained in a report on the cost of rebuilding damaged houses in the region.

And in a significant rebuke of the terms of the scheme, a body of experts appointed to look into mica costs has said it would be best practice to rebuilt homes to modern standards. The government has said it will only cover the costs of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pat Farrell, chief executive of Irish Institutional Property: says that 7,000 higher density schemes have been quashed by judicial reviews. Picture: Fergal Phillips

New homes supply has ‘gone into reverse’, claim property lobbyists

Housing Killian Woods
A CGI of a Westar Developments project in Clane: Clane Community Council is taking a legal challenge against what it claims is an unsustainable rate of residential development in the area

Builder facing review of Clane schemes says it won’t breach housing caps

Housing Killian Woods
The latest annual report published by Ires Reit said that ‘new or amended regulations could have a negative impact on the group’s revenues, earnings, and asset values’. Picture: Getty

State’s biggest landlord says it faces a ‘high risk’ from cost rental plans

Housing Killian Woods
The average house price in Dublin today is just over €500,000, so a couple looking to buy an average-priced home require a gross annual income of more than €130,000. Picture: RollingNews

Aidan Regan: Ever-rising house prices is leading to the flight of the middle-class constituency

Housing Aidan Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1