Construction shutdown delays ‘significant number’ of social housing projects
Housing minister Darragh O’Brien assessing whether target of directly building 9,500 social homes this year can be met
A “significant number” of social housing projects will be delayed until next year due to the construction shutdown, Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has said.
Construction firms had to apply for permission from the Housing Agency during the first three months of the year to continue work on social housing that was almost finished.
New figures obtained by the Business Post show that builders were given the go-ahead to keep...
