Condition of properties owned by Comer brothers raises questions

Owen Hanley, a Social Democrats councillor in Galway, canvasses regularly in his area of Galway East. At the doors, the regular topics of health and housing come up, but so does one issue unique to the area – the Corrib Great Southern Hotel.

The former hotel on the old Dublin Road, right beside Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, has been a ruin for more than a decade. The fixtures and fittings have been stripped out and...