Clúid set to build on link-ups with international pension funds

Clúid Housing is planning further link-ups with international pension funds, with an executive at the approved housing body saying that the latter have an unfair reputation in Ireland.

Last week, Clúid Housing completed the acquisition of 40 apartments in Blackbanks View, Raheny, Dublin for €18.8 million.

The deal was financed through a partnership with Legal & General, the British insurance firm, which has agreed to jointly invest €54 million in Irish social...