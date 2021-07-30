Subscribe Today
Housing

Clare County Council seeks review of 90% mica redress cap despite state opposition

Department of Housing has said it is ‘satisfied that the current scheme will work on a 90/10 basis for the majority of homeowners’

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
30th July, 2021
Homeowners from Donegal protesting in Dublin city centre on June 15 about the mica blocks controversy. Picture: Artur Widak/NurPhoto

A local authority has come forward to ask the government to review the controversial 90 per cent cap on redress for mica-affected homeowners, the Business Post has learned.

Clare County Council last Friday formally applied to the government for an extension of the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, commonly known as the mica redress scheme, to homeowners living in the county.

It came after several reports of homes in Clare that had suffered structural...

