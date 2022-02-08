Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Charities to clash with housing bodies over homelessness payments

Dublin homeless executive says Hap payments are ‘biggest contributor in preventing homelessness’, while charities say the payments aren’t keeping pace with rent increases

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
8th February, 2022
Charities to clash with housing bodies over homelessness payments
Charities will tell the housing committee of several problems with the the Hap system. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Charities are expected to clash with authorities today over the adequacy of the Homeless Housing Assistance Payment (Hap) scheme, a controversial system for helping homeless people find accommodation.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), the statutory authority in charge of homelessness in Dublin, will tell members of the Oireachtas housing committee that Homeless Hap has been the “single biggest contributor in preventing homelessness” over the last three years.

Homeless Hap has prevented 2,512...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Rent subsidies through the HAP scheme account for about a tenth of Ires Reit’s overall rental income

Ires Reit made €8.7 million from state rent subsidies in 2021

Housing Killian Woods
Yugo manages purpose-built student accommodation in Ireland on behalf of large players in the market

Yugo says Dublin needs more student accommodation as it announces new 235-bed block

Housing Killian Woods
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien today launched the government’s ‘Town Centre First’ policy aimed at tackling vacancy and dereliction in towns and villages. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Roles for tackling vacancy face fresh delays

Housing Cónal Thomas
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, said he was confident that the new standard designs would improve delivery times for residential developments Picture: Fergal Philips

Standard design brought in to speed up delivery of social housing

Housing Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1