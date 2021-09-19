Carlow company delivers prefab homes for €200,000

CarlowBuild, a modular manufacturer, has started to deliver homes for €200,000 in Ireland and is scoping out a €15 million expansion to more than double its output.

The Carlow-based business, owned by Enda Byrne, develops prefabricated detached, semi-detached, terraced and duplex homes on the factory floor using steel components.

All the components, such as wall panels, floor cassettes and roof trusses, are made in the factory from a steel coil. The system has secured approval...