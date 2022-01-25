Capacity for 36,000 homes on state-owned lands in Dublin

The Irish state owns 61 per cent of all zoned residential lands in Dublin city, which have the capacity for more than 36,000 homes, the Oireachtas Housing Committee will be told on Tuesday.

The figure is included in a submission sent to the committee by Mel Reynolds, the architect and housing sector expert.

Further analysis of the Irish housing sector by Reynolds, which was supplied to the committee, has shown that despite an uplift in supply of...