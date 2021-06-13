Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Can the Land Development Agency finally solve Ireland’s housing crisis?

The government is in a hurry to have the LDA established before the Dáil goes on holidays, but one Green Party TD says it would be worth losing the party whip to make his point about what the agency should be doing. And Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats want social and affordable housing to form ‘100 per cent’ of most LDA sites in Dublin

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
13th June, 2021
Can the Land Development Agency finally solve Ireland’s housing crisis?
The coalition’s bill to fully establish the Land Development Agency requires that 50 per cent of homes will be set aside for rent or sale as affordable housing and 10 per cent for social housing, which leaves 40 per cent for regular market price housing. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Amid ongoing pressure over the issue of housing, the government is anxious to establish the Land Development Agency before the Dáil goes on its summer break next month.

The LDA is supposed to fix Ireland’s housing supply crisis by overseeing the use of state lands for the construction of 150,000 homes over the next 20 years.

But there are increasing doubts among many about its ability to achieve its objectives, including councillors and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The motion that will be brought forward this evening by Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin’s spokesman on housing

Government will not oppose motion to give full redress to mica-affected homeowners

Housing Killian Woods 3 hours ago
St Teresa’s Gardens: the LDA has plans for up to 700 houses which is a state-owned site in Dublin.

European legal case could put LDA plans for 700 homes in Dublin 8 at risk

Housing Killian Woods 2 days ago
Alan Kelly, the Labour Party leader pictured with Senator Ivana Bacik, the party’s candidate in the Dublin Bay South by-election: Labour’s new bill would allow councils to use compulsory purchase orders to buy land at capped prices. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Labour bill would cap land prices as recommended in 1973 Kenny report

Housing Michael Brennan 2 days ago
Housing experts have said these bulk social lease deals are having a knock-on effect of distorting land and home prices by turning social housing into a highly lucrative, niche market for funds to target. Picture: Getty

Bulk leasing of social homes has no ‘substantial economic benefit’

Housing Killian Woods 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1