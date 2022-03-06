Cairn boss says target of 30,000 new homes per year is unlikely to be reached
Head of construction giant blames logjam in the planning system and limited mortgage accessibility for slow delivery
The government’s target for the construction industry to deliver 30,000 new houses every year is unlikely to be reached, the head of one of Ireland’s largest homebuilders has warned.
Michael Stanley, chief executive of Cairn Homes, said he was “not convinced” the supply of new homes could be sustained at 30,000 units in the next two to three years, and predicted half of all new housing developments will be stalled in the...
