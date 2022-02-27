Subscribe Today
Builder facing review of Clane schemes says it won’t breach housing caps

Will Fadden, director of operations at Westar Developments, said the company would only build 30 to 40 homes in the area a year

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
27th February, 2022
A CGI of a Westar Developments project in Clane: Clane Community Council is taking a legal challenge against what it claims is an unsustainable rate of residential development in the area

A Kildare developer currently facing judicial reviews of its housing projects in Clane has said its plans will not overdevelop the commuter belt region.

Will Fadden, director of operations at Westar Developments, said the company would only build 30 to 40 homes in the area a year, and not breach housing caps designed to foster sustainable development.

Last year, the developer secured permission for 91 homes from Kildare County Council and separately was approved to build 333...

