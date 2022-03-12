Betting the house: Ireland is poised for a spike in apartment building, but is this a feasible way to solve the housing crisis, and what does it mean for would-be homeowners?
A comprehensive analysis of the country’s housing pipeline has shown the construction of smaller apartments is in line to significantly outstrip the development of houses in the coming years
Forty years ago last month, a story was broadcast on RTÉ News about a new phenomenon being driven by “foreigners and farmers”. Ken MacDonald remembers it well, as it was based on research produced by his estate agency that showed a new trend emerging in 1981. The number of apartments being sold had almost doubled, albeit from a low base, to 717. And the majority of the sales were in Dublin.
"Foreigners and farmers...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ronan Group presses on with plans for hundreds more apartments at Poolbeg
Developers have separately applied for almost 600 units at the same site
Surging construction costs drive price of two-bed apartments up by 14%
Construction consultancy firm warns against plans to restrict build-to-rent developments
TDs want review of building finance body amid claims state agency has ‘torn up’ its remit
State body has been criticised for lending to large-scale private developers for homes bought in advance by investment funds
Cairn boss says target of 30,000 new homes per year is unlikely to be reached
Head of construction giant blames logjam in the planning system and limited mortgage accessibility for slow delivery