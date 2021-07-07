Bartra sought higher costs for failed housing challengers
Development firm said a €10,000 charge for individuals who lose planning challenges in High Court would help speed up supply of large-scale housing projects
Bartra Capital, the real estate firm, lobbied the government to introduce a €10,000 charge for people who unsuccessfully challenge fast-track planning applications in the High Court.
Correspondence seen by the Business Post shows that the company wrote directly to Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, in April to warn about the frequency of judicial reviews of planning cases, and the impact it was having on the delivery of large-scale housing developments.
Additional correspondence,...
