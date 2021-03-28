Subscribe Today
Housing

Ballymore ‘engages’ with luxury home residents over range of complaints

Rising service charges and plumbing problems were some of the complaints made by residents of high-end London apartments built by Irish development firm

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
28th March, 2021
Ballymore ‘engages’ with luxury home residents over range of complaints
Sean Mulryan chairman & group chief Executive of Ballymore Group Credit: Fergal Philips

Ballymore, the Irish property development firm, has started to “proactively engage” with residents of its luxury London homes following complaints of rising service charges and defects in its apartment blocks.

Last month, the Financial Times reported complaints from residents of rising service charges at Ballymore’s luxury London apartments. Leaseholders also complained about defects and issues in developments such as Royal Wharf and High Point Village.

Following the report, several Ballymore residents...

