Aviva Stadium firm sells €1.3m house to offset pandemic losses

The dream home for any Irish rugby or football fan, located on the doorstep of the Aviva Stadium, has been put on the market for €1.3 million.

No 2 Lansdowne Terrace is owned by New Stadium Designated Activity Company, the operating firm and owner of the Aviva Stadium.

Martin Murphy, stadium director, confirmed to the Business Post that the property is being sold by the revenue-starved firm to “generate funds”.