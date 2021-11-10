Average rents up 6.8% across the country in biggest jump since 2019

Average rents have risen by 6.8 per cent nationwide, the strongest year-on-year increase since early 2019, according to the latest rental report by Daft, the property listing website.

Between July and September of this year, the average rent nationwide was €1,516, up from €1,419 in the the same period in 2020.

Since the first three months of this year alone, rents have increased 2.6 per cent, while they are now more than double the low of €742 recorded...