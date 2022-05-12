Average rents rise 11.7% across country in biggest jump since 2016

Average rents have risen by 11.7 per cent across the country in the first three months of the year, the biggest year-on-year increase since 2016, according to the latest rental report by Daft, the property listing website.

Rents across the country have reached an average €1,567, with the cost of living in leased accommodation higher than last year in all 54 markets covered by the report.

The shortage of rental accommodation available in Dublin has become even more...