Housing

Average rents rise 11.7% across country in biggest jump since 2016

Ronan Lyons, the author of a new Daft rental report, said things had ‘never been so grim’ for those seeking new rental accommodation

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
12th May, 2022
Average rents rise 11.7% across country in biggest jump since 2016
The availability of rental homes has “collapsed”, according to the latest Daft report, with just 851 properties available to rent nationwide on May 1. Picture: Getty

Average rents have risen by 11.7 per cent across the country in the first three months of the year, the biggest year-on-year increase since 2016, according to the latest rental report by Daft, the property listing website.

Rents across the country have reached an average €1,567, with the cost of living in leased accommodation higher than last year in all 54 markets covered by the report.

The shortage of rental accommodation available in Dublin has become even more...

