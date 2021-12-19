Subscribe Today
Asian investors quit Irish property market as Evergrande crisis deepens

Vanke, a Chinese property agency based in Ireland, has brokered property deals for many high-net worth individuals in recent years

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
19th December, 2021
A giant bear installation stands at the entrance of Vanke Mall: the Chinese property agency has started selling off Irish homes. Picture: Getty

Wealthy Asian investors, who have snapped up more than a thousand Irish homes in recent years, have started to divest from the Irish housing market amid fears of a property crash in China.

The new trend comes as part of a wider move by Chinese investors worldwide to divest from property after debt concerns were identified at Evergrande, the embattled real estate giant.

Data has shown real estate accounts for up to 70 per cent...

