Ardcairn Capital enters Irish development finance market backed by £5bn ESG fund

The newly founded development finance lender said it is targeting small and medium-sized residential developers to fund housing projects in Ireland

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
15th September, 2021
L-R: Michael Corbett, head of credit operations at Ardcairn Capital, Daire McCarthy, co-founder and chief executive at Ardcairn Capital along with Noel Ross, director & head of portfolio management.

A new development finance lender has entered the Irish market with the backing of a £5 billion ESG fund and the ambition to finance the construction of 10,000 homes in Ireland over the next five years.

Ardcairn Capital is a newly founded development finance lender based in Sandyford, Dublin 18, which is targeting small and medium-sized residential developers to fund housing projects in Ireland.

The new development lender will be backed by M&G Investments, the UK investment...

