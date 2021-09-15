Ardcairn Capital enters Irish development finance market backed by £5bn ESG fund

A new development finance lender has entered the Irish market with the backing of a £5 billion ESG fund and the ambition to finance the construction of 10,000 homes in Ireland over the next five years.

Ardcairn Capital is a newly founded development finance lender based in Sandyford, Dublin 18, which is targeting small and medium-sized residential developers to fund housing projects in Ireland.

The new development lender will be backed by M&G Investments, the UK investment...