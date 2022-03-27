Subscribe Today
Apprentice applications ‘significantly behind’ numbers needed for housing

Numbers entering key trades are not sufficient to carry out Housing for All plan, says TD, who accuses government of having ‘a laissez-faire attitude’

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
27th March, 2022
Apprentice applications 'significantly behind' numbers needed for housing
The number of applications for key construction apprenticeships lags significantly behind the required levels to boost housing supply, according to new data. Picture: Dan Dunkley

The number of applications for key construction apprenticeships lags significantly behind the required levels to boost housing supply, new data released by the Department of Further and Higher Education has shown.

Last year, a National Skills Council report showed that construction labour numbers needed to rise from the present 40,000 full-time workers to 67,500 by 2025 to increase the rate of building to an average of 33,000 homes a year over the decade.

As part of the Housing For...

