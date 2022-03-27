Apprentice applications ‘significantly behind’ numbers needed for housing

The number of applications for key construction apprenticeships lags significantly behind the required levels to boost housing supply, new data released by the Department of Further and Higher Education has shown.

Last year, a National Skills Council report showed that construction labour numbers needed to rise from the present 40,000 full-time workers to 67,500 by 2025 to increase the rate of building to an average of 33,000 homes a year over the decade.

As part of the Housing For...