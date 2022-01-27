Apartments made up a quarter of all new homes built last year

Apartments accounted for the highest proportion of new builds on record in 2021, making up a quarter of all new homes constructed in the country.

New figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that 5,107 apartments were built in 2021, up 30.3 per cent year-on-year, which means a quarter of all new builds were apartments.

More than three-quarters of apartments built in Ireland in 2021 were in Dublin. Apartments accounts for an even larger proportion, 88.2 per...