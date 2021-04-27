Apartment construction most heavily impacted by lockdown, Goodbody says
According to the latest Goodbody BER Irish Housebuilding Tracker, around 4,000 units were completed in the first quarter of 2021
The construction of apartments was more heavily impacted by lockdown than any other form of home building, according to the latest housing analysis released by Goodbody.
Apartment completions were down 25 per cent year on year during the first quarter of 2021. A total of 770 units were constructed, close to the level achieved in the second and third quarters of 2020, when restrictions on construction were strictest.
Goodbody estimated that apartments accounted for 19 per cent of total...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Land Development Agency records could be protected from public view
Records generated by LDA subsidiaries during the first six months of their existence will not be covered by transparency laws
Construction shutdown delays ‘significant number’ of social housing projects
Housing minister Darragh O’Brien assessing whether target of directly building 9,500 social homes this year can be met
Landlords adopt ‘incentivised’ rents amid warnings of market distortion
A Business Post investigation has found that large landlords and estate agents are using incentivised rates that can mask a decline in rents, and potentially circumvent pricing control rules in the process
Six biggest housing bodies have assets of €2.8 billion
Long-term loans from the state to Approved Housing Bodies cover about 30 per cent of the cost of new builds