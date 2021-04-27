Apartment construction most heavily impacted by lockdown, Goodbody says

The construction of apartments was more heavily impacted by lockdown than any other form of home building, according to the latest housing analysis released by Goodbody.

Apartment completions were down 25 per cent year on year during the first quarter of 2021. A total of 770 units were constructed, close to the level achieved in the second and third quarters of 2020, when restrictions on construction were strictest.

Goodbody estimated that apartments accounted for 19 per cent of total...