Apartment construction most heavily impacted by lockdown, Goodbody says

According to the latest Goodbody BER Irish Housebuilding Tracker, around 4,000 units were completed in the first quarter of 2021

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
27th April, 2021
Apartment completions were down 25 per cent year on year during the first quarter of 2021, according to the report. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The construction of apartments was more heavily impacted by lockdown than any other form of home building, according to the latest housing analysis released by Goodbody.

Apartment completions were down 25 per cent year on year during the first quarter of 2021. A total of 770 units were constructed, close to the level achieved in the second and third quarters of 2020, when restrictions on construction were strictest.

Goodbody estimated that apartments accounted for 19 per cent of total...

