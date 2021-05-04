Analysis: O’Brien needs to act to make sure Mullen Park does not happen again and again

When Darragh O’Brien was in opposition, he was very critical of so-called “cuckoo funds”. This is the unflattering nickname for investment funds which swoop in and buy an entire housing development ahead of first-time buyers looking to make their own nests.

As Fianna Fáil housing spokesman, O’Brien went so far as to bring forward his own private members bill in 2019 requiring 30 per cent of all housing in new developments...