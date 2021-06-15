Analysis: Martin buys time with 6-week consultation on mica redress scheme

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has bought his government some time on the issue of a €1 billion-plus compensation scheme for the owners of homes built with defective mica blocks.

The pressure on the government has been mounting from affected homeowners in Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Clare. A protest took place outside the Dáil’s temporary home in the Convention Centre Dublin on Tuesday, with demonstrators marching to Leinster House demanding 100 per cent redress for...