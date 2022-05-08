Subscribe Today
All local authorities to be contacted over potential mica problems

Fears are growing that the defective building blocks problem, initially thought to be largely confined to the north-west, could be more widespread than imagined

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
8th May, 2022
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing: expected to bring a memo on mica to cabinet later this month. Picture: Getty

The government is planning to write to every local authority in the country asking them to assess whether any homes in their area are damaged by mica or other materials, amid fears that the multibillion-euro defective blocks problem could be more widespread than imagined, the Business Post has learned.

It is understood the cost of the state’s redress scheme for damaged homes is likely to rise by up to €300 million as a...

