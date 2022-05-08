All local authorities to be contacted over potential mica problems
Fears are growing that the defective building blocks problem, initially thought to be largely confined to the north-west, could be more widespread than imagined
The government is planning to write to every local authority in the country asking them to assess whether any homes in their area are damaged by mica or other materials, amid fears that the multibillion-euro defective blocks problem could be more widespread than imagined, the Business Post has learned.
It is understood the cost of the state’s redress scheme for damaged homes is likely to rise by up to €300 million as a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Housing Agency vacant property fund falling short of target
Number of acquisitions decreased each year due to ‘reducing availability of suitable units from banks and equity funds,’ Department of Housing says
DCC on course to exceed yearly target for leasing of social housing, despite government plans to end the practice
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has committed to phasing out the practice, decried as benefiting property investors at the expense of taxpayers
Hundreds of mica homeowners in limbo as government at odds with Donegal County Council
Almost 400 applications for the mica redress scheme are stalled because a recently discovered material is not covered leading to significant disagreement between the council and the government
Rents down in new tenancies during final months of last year
Biggest decreases in Galway and South County Dublin