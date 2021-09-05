Subscribe Today
Hospitality

Zanzibar Locke owner likely to sink some of £195m funding into Dublin interests

Deal with private equity giant Blackstone will allow Edyn go after new southside opportunities for its aparthotel brands

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
5th September, 2021
Edyn, owner of Zanzibar Locke and the Cove apartment brand, has received a £195 million multi-asset debt facility from Blackstone to fund its expansion into Europe and to invest in its Dublin interests

Edyn, the company behind the redevelopment of Zanzibar Locke on Lower Ormond Quay, is ready to ramp up its Irish expansion through funding from Blackstone, the world’s largest private equity firm.

Edyn has received a £195 million multi-asset debt facility from Blackstone to fund its expansion into Europe and intends to use some of that funding on developing Edyn’s interests in Dublin. The firm is also looking to branch out into Cork and...

