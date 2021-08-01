‘We’re absolutely delighted to be back, but what we need now is to stay open for good’

Success on the GAA pitch doesn’t come often for the small rural village of Tubber in Co Offaly. Since it was founded in 1979, Tubber GAA club has won just 11 county titles in league and championship at adult level.

It was something of a surprise, therefore, when the club’s adult footballers secured not one but two county trophies last weekend. In a village as small as Tubber, there was only one place to gather...