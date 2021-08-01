‘We’re absolutely delighted to be back, but what we need now is to stay open for good’
Around the country, pubs and restaurants who have brought back indoor dining are reporting that the much-touted vaccine pass system is proving quick and easy to use
Success on the GAA pitch doesn’t come often for the small rural village of Tubber in Co Offaly. Since it was founded in 1979, Tubber GAA club has won just 11 county titles in league and championship at adult level.
It was something of a surprise, therefore, when the club’s adult footballers secured not one but two county trophies last weekend. In a village as small as Tubber, there was only one place to gather...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘It’s an industry that has gotten away with treating people badly for a long time’
Hospitality workers feel vulnerable, underappreciated and sidelined during the often heated debate between the sector, the government and public health experts
Quek expands Irish property empire with €20m Castlemartyr Resort purchase
Singapore-based buyers plan a ‘major investment programme’ to refurbish the common areas, bedrooms and grounds in the five-star hotel in Co Cork
A pint of bitter: publicans prepare for reopening with exhaustion, regret – and hope
Pub owners feel their sector has been singled out and abandoned by Covid restrictions, which have seen them closed for the longest lockdown in Europe – so finally reopening is both a relief and a source of huge anxiety
Varadkar confirms reopening of indoor dining will go ahead next week despite ‘fourth wave’
No time limits on diners but social distancing between tables will be in place with maximum groups of six, Tánaiste confirms