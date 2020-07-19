Vintners slam decision to put back pubs’ reopening to August 10

The government’s decision to delay the reopening of pubs to next month at the earliest has compounded the “worst year in the history of the Irish pub trade”, industry groups have said.

A group of representative bodies comprising of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), the Licensed Vintners Association of Ireland (LVA) and Drinks Ireland, the Ibec group, have called on the government to temporarily cut the Vat rate for on-trade...