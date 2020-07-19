Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Vintners slam decision to put back pubs’ reopening to August 10

Move compounds ‘worst year in history of Irish pub trade’, claim industry groups

19th July, 2020
The Vat reduction, which is intended as a direct support for pubs and not a demand stimulus, should be put in place in next week’s July Stimulus package and remain until December 31, 2020

The government’s decision to delay the reopening of pubs to next month at the earliest has compounded the “worst year in the history of the Irish pub trade”, industry groups have said.

A group of representative bodies comprising of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), the Licensed Vintners Association of Ireland (LVA) and Drinks Ireland, the Ibec group, have called on the government to temporarily cut the Vat rate for on-trade...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The tourism trap: Killarney’s battle to get back on its feet

The picturesque Co Kerry town is caught between the need to impose safeguards against Covid-19 and a desire to fully re-embrace the tourist trade that is its lifeblood

Killian Woods | 8 hours ago

Powerscourt ‘wellness hotel’ will open – but as ‘gated community’

After considering delaying opening, new Powerscourt Springs hotel and spa has opted to strictly limit numbers

Peter O'Dwyer | 8 hours ago

Temple Bar refused permission to expand famous premises

New whiskey tasting rooms turned down as Dublin City Council rules there is an ‘over-concentration’ of licensed premises in the area

Killian Woods | 1 week ago