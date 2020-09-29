Tuesday September 29, 2020
Vat cut on hospitality would cost State €320m

Minister for Finance outlined figure in response to parliamentary question as pressure from hotel and restaurant owners builds ahead of Budget

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
29th September, 2020
A 12-month reduction in the 13.5 per cent Vat rate to 9 per cent would be welcomed by the hospitality industry. Picture: Getty

Cutting the 13.5 per cent Vat rate on hospitality and tourism to 9 per cent for the duration of next year would cost the State €320 million, estimates by the Department of Finance suggest.

The government came under intense pressure from hotel groups and restaurateurs to include a cut in the 13.5 per cent mid-rate of Vat as part of the €7.4 billion stimulus package it announced in July.

In the end, the government opted instead for the...

