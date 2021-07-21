Subscribe Today
Varadkar confirms reopening of indoor dining will go ahead next week despite ‘fourth wave’

No time limits on diners but social distancing between tables will be in place with maximum groups of six, Tánaiste confirms

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
21st July, 2021
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the necessary regulations to allow indoor dining were being worked out and would be in place by Monday. Picture: Getty

Tánaiste Leo Varadar has confirmed that indoor dining for vaccinated people will resume next Monday despite the “fourth wave” of Covid-19 cases.

The cabinet has given the go-ahead for the long-awaited return of indoor dining in restaurants and pubs for people who are vaccinated and those who have recovered from the coronavirus in the last six months.

Varadkar said there would be no time limits for indoor dining but social distancing...

