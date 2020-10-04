US nursing home boss buys into Irish whiskey

An American entrepreneur with investments in nursing homes, elder care and funeral homes has invested €250,000 in Lough Ree Distillery.

Dirk O’Hara, the investor, is based in the city of Norman in Oklahoma. He owns and runs several businesses in Oklahoma and Texas, including nursing homes, post-acute care facilities, addiction treatment centres, funeral homes, and an Asian restaurant.

His businesses include Norman Senior Care, Rambling Oaks Courtyard, Valir Health and Vizown, a residential...