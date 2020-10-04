Sunday October 4, 2020
US nursing home boss buys into Irish whiskey

Oklahoma entrepreneur Dirk O’Hara has invested €250,000 into the award-winning Lough Ree Distillery

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
4th October, 2020
The most recent accounts for Blacksmith Ventures, the company behind Lough Ree, are for the period to the end of August 2018, and show that the company had assets worth €1.1 million

An American entrepreneur with investments in nursing homes, elder care and funeral homes has invested €250,000 in Lough Ree Distillery.

Dirk O’Hara, the investor, is based in the city of Norman in Oklahoma. He owns and runs several businesses in Oklahoma and Texas, including nursing homes, post-acute care facilities, addiction treatment centres, funeral homes, and an Asian restaurant.

His businesses include Norman Senior Care, Rambling Oaks Courtyard, Valir Health and Vizown, a residential...

