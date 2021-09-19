Subscribe Today
Hospitality

U2’s old docklands haunt set to reopen

Dublin pub operator David L’Estrange is bringing the famous bar back to life, with the help of his daughter, interior designer Jill L’Estrange

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
19th September, 2021
U2’s old docklands haunt set to reopen
David L’Estrange, owner of the Dockers Pub, with his daughter Jill, who designed the revamped interior. Picture: Fergal Phillips

After a pause on plans during the pandemic, the Dockers pub is reopening, 15 years after it shut.

As well as being frequented by local dock workers and sailors in the days long before the term Silicon Docks existed, the Dublin city pub is around the corner from Windmill Lane Studios, where U2 recorded their first three albums, and was a regular haunt for the group in the 1980s and 1990s.

Footage online from 1992 shows...

