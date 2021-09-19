U2’s old docklands haunt set to reopen

After a pause on plans during the pandemic, the Dockers pub is reopening, 15 years after it shut.

As well as being frequented by local dock workers and sailors in the days long before the term Silicon Docks existed, the Dublin city pub is around the corner from Windmill Lane Studios, where U2 recorded their first three albums, and was a regular haunt for the group in the 1980s and 1990s.

Footage online from 1992 shows...