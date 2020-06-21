Two new Dublin apart-hotel schemes to create 100 jobs

Two new apart-hotel schemes due to open in Dublin early next year will create 100 jobs between them.
Locke, the hospitality firm which operates similar schemes in London, Manchester and Edinburgh, will open Zanzibar Locke on Lower Ormond Quay in January, while Beckett Locke, which will be located behind the 3Arena in the docklands, will follow in February.
Bookings for the schemes, which will have 160 and 241 units respectively, will go live next week, with...
