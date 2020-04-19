Sunday April 19, 2020
Twelve steps to ensuring a successful hotel’s survival

Fergus O‘Halloran resorted to drastic measures to keep his Twelve hotel in Galway open – and six weeks into the shutdown, they’re just about working

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
19th April, 2020
Fergus O’ Halloran, Managing Director Twelve Barna who has rejigged his business to a pick up service Picture: Andrew Downes

Around a month ago, Fergus O‘Halloran sat down to work out how many of the 84 staff he employed in the Twelve hotel in Galway could be kept on if he developed a takeaway food offering. The answer was . . . 12. “There‘s a bit of serendipity for you,” he said.

The number has now risen to 13 and, all going well, O‘Halloran is planning to bring one or two more people back...

