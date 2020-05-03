Tullamore Dew gives whiskey drinkers a virtual snug

An experiential marketing initiative launched last year by the Irish whiskey brand Tullamore Dew has been revived, in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and the closure of the country’s pubs.

The brand is hosting a series of virtual snug sessions which aim to bring friends together online to enjoy a remote cocktail-making class. The Tully Snug Sessions were first rolled out in 2019 in pubs in large US cities including New York...