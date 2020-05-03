Sunday May 3, 2020
Tullamore Dew gives whiskey drinkers a virtual snug

Brand’s marketers have revived an online cocktail-making class to encourage togetherness amid pandemic crisis

3rd May, 2020
3
Chin Ru Foo, global brand director for Irish and American whiskey and trailblazer brands at William Grant & Sons, says agility is key in marketing

An experiential marketing initiative launched last year by the Irish whiskey brand Tullamore Dew has been revived, in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and the closure of the country’s pubs.

The brand is hosting a series of virtual snug sessions which aim to bring friends together online to enjoy a remote cocktail-making class. The Tully Snug Sessions were first rolled out in 2019 in pubs in large US cities including New York...

